Vincennes City Parks closing areas

The end of the day.

The vincennes city parks department has shut down some of it's services during the covid-19 pandemic.

Restrooms and playground equipment in all city parks are closed until further notice.

Visitors to the park will notice yellow caution tape on equipment.

The move comes to help fight the spread of covid-19.

News 10 caught up with vincennes park superintendent steve beamon.

Beamon says they just want to make sure everyone stays healthy.

"you know we have to be the lead too.

We want everyone to know that this is serious and we're taking it serious and we've closed those areas.

The parks themselves are still open.

Beamon however cautions visitors to use social distancing at