Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Locals support restaurants in

Locals support restaurants in

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Locals support restaurants in

Locals support restaurants in

A new campaign is supporting locally-owned Macon restaurants feeling the financial impact of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Locals support restaurants in

Copart.

Jobs range from desk clerks to management positions.

Check each company's website for more details on how to apply.

A new campaign is supporting local restaurants ... feeling the financial impact of covid-19.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more on the initiative ... to help small businesses.

(:05) (:54) (:21) "to be honest im afraid to close my doors because i may not be able to open them back" many small business owners have the same fear as spud dogs owner, scott long... that the covid-19 pandemic will force them to close.

Some downtown macon restaurants are remaining open and offering safe alternatives.

""doing things like ordering curbside and to go through our restaurants takign advantage of delivery services" and tuesday ..included in services was the great american takeout .

" just keep it on everyones mind that these restaurants are still open at the moment and to support them as long as they are open."

The great american take is a national campaign that asks people to order a meal to be delivered even after today... many restaurants




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CampisisPizza

Campisi's Restaurants Thank you to Dallas locals Alex Perry and Alexis Smith for their generous purchase of $1500 worth of Campisi’s gift… https://t.co/sbmZm8wZUs 25 minutes ago

seekrain

Cory Crain @KXAN_News Or....how about we support local restaurants who are seriously struggling instead of giant nationwide ch… https://t.co/i81SFHrCCv 25 minutes ago

michellelerach

Michelle C. Lerach #sandiego #quarantine please support #local #restaurants AND boost our #firstresponders - order food from local res… https://t.co/168Yp3W0Qy 30 minutes ago

JatrissaWooten

Jatrissa Wooten 41NBC Locals support restaurants in ‘The Great American Takeout’ https://t.co/uKRFN7VEQj via @41nbc 36 minutes ago

__nca

Nat RT @KatieDMN: WEAR YOUR SUPPORT. @anisah_ldn has found a whole host of restaurant, bar and coffee shop merch for you to spend your lockdown… 2 hours ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Locals support restaurants in ‘The Great American Takeout’ https://t.co/nkdl35YZV4 2 hours ago

MainesFood

Maines Restaurants are asking consumers to participate in the #GreatAmericanTakeout today (3/24), as the fallout from the… https://t.co/WQ0itb7aGb 4 hours ago

sekchamber

Southeast KY Chamber Need dinner plans? Restaurants across the region are still offering delivery, take-out, and curb-side pickup for yo… https://t.co/UHQdpF0lR8 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.