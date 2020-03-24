Locals support restaurants in

Copart.

A new campaign is supporting local restaurants ... feeling the financial impact of covid-19.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more on the initiative ... to help small businesses.

(:05) (:54) (:21) "to be honest im afraid to close my doors because i may not be able to open them back" many small business owners have the same fear as spud dogs owner, scott long... that the covid-19 pandemic will force them to close.

Some downtown macon restaurants are remaining open and offering safe alternatives.

""doing things like ordering curbside and to go through our restaurants takign advantage of delivery services" and tuesday ..included in services was the great american takeout .

" just keep it on everyones mind that these restaurants are still open at the moment and to support them as long as they are open."

The great american take is a national campaign that asks people to order a meal to be delivered even after today... many restaurants