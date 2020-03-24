Global  

US Could Become Next Epicenter of Coronavirus Crisis, Warns WHO

US Could Become Next Epicenter of Coronavirus Crisis, Warns WHO

US Could Become Next Epicenter of Coronavirus Crisis, Warns WHO

US Could Become Next Epicenter of Coronavirus Crisis, Warns WHO An official with the World Health Organization (WHO) made the statement on Tuesday.

"A very large acceleration" of cases of the virus have resulted in more than 46,000 reported infections in the U.S. According to 'The New York Times,' the infection rate in New York is doubling every three days.

The 'Washington Post' reports that President Donald Trump spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in requesting assistance for medical equipment.

The response to the outbreak in South Korea has been praised around the world.

South Korean testing abilities at the start of the outbreak eclipsed 10,000 a day.

Several weeks into the outbreak, the U.S. testing infrastructure continues to experience significant struggles of clear implementation.

