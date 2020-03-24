US Could Become Next Epicenter
of Coronavirus Crisis, Warns WHO An official with the
World Health Organization (WHO)
made the statement on Tuesday.
"A very large acceleration" of
cases of the virus have resulted in more
than 46,000 reported infections in the U.S. According to 'The New York Times,'
the infection rate in New York is
doubling every three days.
The 'Washington Post' reports
that President Donald Trump spoke with
South Korean President Moon Jae-in requesting
assistance for medical equipment.
The response to the outbreak in
South Korea has been praised around the world.
South Korean testing abilities at
the start of the outbreak eclipsed 10,000 a day.
Several weeks into the outbreak,
the U.S. testing infrastructure continues
to experience significant struggles
of clear implementation.