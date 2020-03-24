Global  

Most Dangerous Game Trailer - Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz

Most Dangerous Game Trailer - Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz

Most Dangerous Game Trailer - Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz

Most Dangerous Game Trailer - synopsis: Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter - but the prey.

Directed by Phil Abraham starring Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz release date April 6, 2020 (on Quibi App)

