DWYM: Unemployment sites crashing

IT'S A COMPLAINT WE ARE HEARING FROM OTHER WCPO 9 NEWS VIEWERS.

IN KENTUCKY, SOME NEWLY OUT-OF-WORK VIEWERS SAY IT'S EVEN WORSE, BECAUSE THEY CAN'T GET THE STATE'S WEBSITE TO EVEN LOAD!

WE CHECKED WITH STATE OFFICIALS, WHO SAY THE PROBLEM IS THEIR SITES HAVE BEEN OVERLOADED IN RECENT DAYS.

IN OHIO, FOR INSTANCE, UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS SOARED FROM 5,000 TWO WEEKS AGO TO 140,000 NEW APPLICANTS LAST WEEK.

OHIO OFFICIALS ARE TRYING TO REDUCE THE TIME YOU NEED TO SPEND ON THE SITE, AND NO LONGER ASK YOU ABOUT WHAT NEW JOBS YOU ARE APPLYING FOR.