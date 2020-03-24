Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 Treatment Touted By Trump Leads To Misleading Info Online

COVID-19 Treatment Touted By Trump Leads To Misleading Info Online

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 Treatment Touted By Trump Leads To Misleading Info Online

COVID-19 Treatment Touted By Trump Leads To Misleading Info Online

The president&apos;s comments on chloroquine have prompted some to self-medicate with the substance.

That&apos;s led overdoses and at least one US death.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Penny95625413

Penny RT @CBSThisMorning: A Phoenix-area man has died and his wife was in critical condition after the couple took an additive found in an anti-m… 46 seconds ago

BarbieB1019

Barb Bell RT @CBCAlerts: Arizona man dead, woman in critical condition after ingesting chemical touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as potential CO… 2 minutes ago

The__Cooler

Mr. Cool RT @ValerieJarrett: “Chloroquine has been touted by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for Covid-19, but it's also an additive… 6 minutes ago

bodhibrian

brian g when the cure is worse than the disease! Trumps cure causes death: 'chloroquine phosphate, an additive used to clea… https://t.co/ndI4lmkmnY 6 minutes ago

MarcRobearson

Marc Robinson ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ ⁦⁦Chloroquine hype fuelled by Trump in fight against COVID-19 is 'dangerous': Canadian d… https://t.co/8iLBVomVLl 12 minutes ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning A Phoenix-area man has died and his wife was in critical condition after the couple took an additive found in an an… https://t.co/xGhqkkKQR2 13 minutes ago

BEAR_ly_alive

Uncle Jerry An Arizona man has died and his wife is in critical condition after they took chloroquine phosphate, something that… https://t.co/OSMUutH6xq 16 minutes ago

mslibrty

j hirata RT @Newsy: Experts warn people to ignore President Trump's comments on chloroquine as a coronavirus treatment. https://t.co/H76K4hqRGZ 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.