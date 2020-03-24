UTC Performing Arts

Only.

Performing arts department is finding new ways to get musicians together, while still practicing social distancing.

Dr. kenyon wilson is partnering with the hamilton county school district to host a virtual band.

However, you don't have to be a student to participate.

All you have to do is go to the virtual band's website, download your sheet music, and submit a video of you playing the piece.

U.t.c.

Will then edit all the videos together into one large virtual ensemble.

The band will be performing "five."

That's a song composed by dr. wilson in honor of the fallen five.

