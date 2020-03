Birth partners still allowed in delivery room despite downstate hospital decisions

RESOURCE NETWORK.NOW TO A DOWNSTATEHEALTH CAREDECISION SOME ARECALLING "CRAZY."ALL NEW YORKPRESBYTERIAN ANDMOUNT SINAIAFFILIATED HOSPITALSIN THE NEW YORK CITYAREA ARE BANNINGSUPPORT PEOPLE INTHE LABOR ANDDELIVERY ROOMS.THAT MEANS MANYSPOUSES WILL MISSTHE BIRTH OF THEIRCHILD.COULD THISCONTROVERSIALMOVE SOON BE THESTANDARD HERE INWESTERN NEW YORK?7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALITOUHEY TAKES ACLOSER LOOK.MARCH 21LASTSATURDAY.THAT'S WHEN MEGANWILLIAMS OF WESTSENECA WAS DUE TOHAVE HER SECONDCHILDA LITTLE GIRL.SO YOU CAN IMAGINETHIS EXPECTANTMOM'S ANXIETY JUSTLAST WEEK WHEN HERHUSBAND OWENWASN'T FEELING WELLAND SHE THOUGHT HEWOULDN'T BEALLOWED INSIDEMERCY HOSPITAL IFSHE WENT INTOLABOR.SOT :12I CAN'T EVENDESCRIBE HOW I WASFEELING.

I WASTERRFIED BECAUSETHE THOUGHT OFDOING IT ALONE?

ICAN'T EVEN IMAGINE.BUT THAT IS THEREALITY FOR SOMEEXPECTANT MOMSDOWNSTATE.

ALL NEWYORK PRESBYTERIANAND MOUNT SINAIAFFILIATED HOSPITALSIN THE NEW YORK CITYAREA HAVE BANNEDBIRTH PARTNERSFROM BEING IN THEROOM WHEN AMOTHER GIVES BIRTH.SOT :14ALI STAND UP: SO FAR,LOCAL HOSPITALSAREN'T TAKING THATDRASTIC STEP.

ASPOKESMAN FORKALEIDA HEALTHWHICH OVERSEESOISHEI AND MILLARDFILLMORE SAYS IT'SNOT EVEN UNDERCONSIDERATION.

HESAYS THEY'REFOLLOWINGGUIDELINES GIVEN BYTHE CDC.SOT: 07HUGHES: WE'RETRYING TO DOEVERYTHING WE CANTO PRESERVE THATSPECIAL TIME IN MOMAND FAMILY'S LIFE.KALEIDA HEALTH HASPUT LIMITATIONS ONVISITORS.ONLYALLOWING THEM FORMATERNITY PATIENTSAND THOSE DEEMEDMEDICALLYNECESSARY OR IN THEEND-OF-LIFE STAGES.AND IF YOU DOQUALIFYEXPECT AHEALTH ANDTEMPERATURESCREEN BEFOREYOU'RE ALLOWEDINSIDE.

CHIEF OFSTAFF MICHAELHUGHES SAYS THAT ISMEANT TO ENSURETHE HEALTH ANDSAFETY OF ALLPATIENTS INCLUDINGEXPECTANT MOTHERS.A CHANGE DOT ORGPETITION AGAINSTBANNING BIRTHPARTNERS FROM THEDELIVERY ROOMALREADY HAS MORETHAN 300 THOUSANDSIGNATURES.

WHILEAN ONLINE PETITIONDOESN'T CARRY ANYLEGALWEIGHT.EXPECTANTMOMS LIKE MEGANWILLIAMS HOPE ITSENDS A MESSAGE.SOT: 07THAT'S OUTRAGEOUS.

ICAN'T EVEN WRAP MYBRAIN AROUND WHATTHEY'RE THINKING.IN WEST SENECA, ALITOUHEY, 7EWN.STILL TO COME ON