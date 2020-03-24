Fist of Fear Touch of Death Movie (1980) - Bruce Lee

The Big Movie House @ballyhoofilms saw you name on the upcoming Fist of Fear, Touch of Death blu-ray. Have you made a new doc for that… https://t.co/4hZm6ST10b 3 hours ago

ComedyNews.Org FIST OF FEAR, TOUCH OF DEATH Trailer: Martial Arts Comedy Heads to Home Video – ScreenAnarchy https://t.co/txAPBgn3EI 4 hours ago

Marvin RT @ScreenAnarchy: FIST OF FEAR, TOUCH OF DEATH Trailer: Martial Arts Comedy Heads to Home Video https://t.co/yc77PcBLin 5 hours ago

Screen Anarchy FIST OF FEAR, TOUCH OF DEATH Trailer: Martial Arts Comedy Heads to Home Video https://t.co/yc77PcBLin 5 hours ago

Peter Martin Need a retro laugh? --> FIST OF FEAR, TOUCH OF DEATH Trailer: Martial Arts Comedy Heads to Home Video… https://t.co/SjDUcBjjUV 6 hours ago

We Are Movie Geeks Blaxploitation? No, Bruceploitation! FIST OF FEAR TOUCH OF DEATH Restored for 40th Anniversary – On Blu-ray and DVD… https://t.co/NVftGCBmIR 10 hours ago

The Film Detective RT @IrishFilmCritic: The @FilmDetective Presents The 40th Anniversary Edition Of The Cult Classic #FistOfFearTouchOfDeath On Blu-ray & DVD… 10 hours ago