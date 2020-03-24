Global  

Fist of Fear Touch of Death Movie (1980) - Bruce Lee

Fist of Fear Touch of Death Movie (1980) - starring Bruce Lee - Plot synopsis: A reporter interviews fighters and promoters about Bruce Lee, intercut with footage from old Bruce Lee films and pseudo-documentary footage.

Director: Matthew Mallinson Writers: Ron Harvey, Ron Harvey, Matthew Mallinson Stars: Bruce Lee, Fred Williamson, Ron Van Clief

