Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift (Again), Lady Gaga Pushes Album Date and More | Billboard News

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift (Again), Lady Gaga Pushes Album Date and More | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 02:59s - Published < > Embed
Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift (Again), Lady Gaga Pushes Album Date and More | Billboard News

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift (Again), Lady Gaga Pushes Album Date and More | Billboard News

Kim Kardashian weighs in again on the Taylor Swift/Kanye West drama, Lady Gaga pushes her album back due to Coronavirus and 'American Idol' gets teary eyed.

These are the top stories in music for Tuesday, March 24th.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Deniz435269

Deniz RT @LaurenLipman: Kim Kardashian calls Taylor Swift a Liar and plays the victim… AGAIN https://t.co/PBxE0xuc2x https://t.co/v3EW5bP5fP 5 minutes ago

JAMN945

JAM'N 94.5 Kim Kardashian West Says Taylor Swift Is ‘Self-Serving’ over leaked tape https://t.co/jSWUCL9CL3 6 minutes ago

LarrySivanSwift

Dark Rose RT @LaurenLipman: Kim Kardashian calls Taylor Swift a Liar and plays the victim… AGAIN https://t.co/PBxE0xuc2x 👀 spilled some tea today..… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.