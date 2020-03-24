SURVIVE THE NIGHT movie (2020) - Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Lydia Hull Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:06s - Published 2 weeks ago SURVIVE THE NIGHT movie (2020) - Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Lydia Hull SURVIVE THE NIGHT movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A disgraced doctor and his family are held hostage at their home by criminals on the run, when a robbery-gone-awry requires them to seek immediate medical attention. Director: Matt Eskandari Writer: Doug Wolfe Stars: Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Lydia Hull Genre: Action, Thriller 0

