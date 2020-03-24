We're Open Detroit: Take Out Tuesday! now < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:25s - Published We're Open Detroit: Take Out Tuesday! In the spirit of helping each other and trying to help our communities, friends, and our neighbors in the restaurant business stay afloat, we have launched a new segment to help you, “chow down” in a safe and efficient way for you and your families. 0

