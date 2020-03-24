Adopt Morrison from the Humane Society of South Mississippi 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published Morrison is a two and a half year old terrier mix looking for a best friend. 0

county pet of the week, i wanted to start something a little different and begin spotlighting homeless pets from both jackson county and the humane society of south mississippi that are in dire need of homes during this crisis. and with that, i'd like to try to show a pet each day that needs a family, especially during a time like this. so this is morrison, he's a two and a half year old terrier mix looking for a best friend. he is a confident dog and rocks wearing those cute little black spots on his white fur coat. morrison is a playful, energetic boy who loves treats and will sit on command. he loves the water and enjoys taking a nice dip in the kiddie pool. this heartworm negative joy of a dog has been at the shelter for fifty-five days waiting to be scooped up and loved forever by you! his adoption fee is currently only $7 as part of hssm's "large dog capacity crisis" adoption special. they're open tue.-sat. 10am-2pm





