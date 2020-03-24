Adopt Morrison from the Humane Society of South Mississippi

Global  

Morrison is a two and a half year old terrier mix looking for a best friend.
- county pet of the week, i - wanted to start something a - little different and begin- spotlighting homeless pets from- both jackson county - and the humane society of south- mississippi that are in dire- need- of homes during this crisis.- and with that, i'd like to try- to show a pet each day that - needs a - family, especially during a tim- like this.- so this is morrison, he's a two- and a half year old terrier - mix looking for a best friend.- he is a confident dog and rocks- wearing those cute little black- spots on his white fur coat.- morrison is a playful, energeti- boy who loves - treats and will sit on command.- he loves the water and enjoys - taking a nice dip in the- kiddie pool.- this heartworm negative-joy of - dog- has been at the shelter fo- fifty-five days waiting to be - scooped up and loved forever by- you!- his adoption fee is currently - only $7 as part of hssm's "larg- dog capacity crisis" adoption - special.- they're open tue.-sat.

