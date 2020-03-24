Global  

The UK Goes Into Coronavirus Lockdown

The U.K. banned the public from leaving home for all but essential reasons, going into a full coronavirus lockdown.

According to Business Insider, those essential reasons include going out to shop for food and medicine.

People are also allowed to go outside to exercise once a day but require it to be done alone or with people you live with.

Medical trips for yourself or vulnerable people will also be allowed.

