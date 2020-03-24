Shelter in place ordinance day one

Are getting use to a new reality today... a shelter-in-place ordinance is now in effect... kq2's ron johnson is live with more on how different life is today..

Yeah jodie that's right i'm here along the north belt highway and take a look at noticeably different than what you'd normal day.

And it's like this all over gathering places are now closed reporting the signs of the of the stay at home ordinance can quite all over town.businesses closed in efforts to stop the spread of covid-19 street traffic is noticeably down.

Take a look at the belt highway on an afternoon with normal traffic, the same stretch of road today shows nowhere near as many people.

While we couldn't find many cars out, we did find some foot some socially distanced foot traffic.

I'm trying to stay active and moving so.

Parks, which are still open, we found a few people taking the outdoors even in this time of covid-19 concerns it's a beautiful day and get my exercise in before they say i can't.just because they don't want the virus to stop all of their routines they say, doesn't mean it's not a concern for them.

Being very cautious of who im spending time with, who i'm around.if you're looking for something to do, while still honoring the rules of social distancing those we spoke with say there's a happy medium.

There's lots of hike and bike trails there's trails in the woods when its not muddy there's plenty of things you can do and still stay away from people whether its going out for a run or just to enjoy nature trying to find just the little things, like the bird chirping people in town are finding ways to cope with this new normal for the time being i think its good we're all in this together trying to prevent more spread and try to get it over with.

Just trying to make the best of everything being closed right now.>> the shelter in place order goes from now 2nd, for questions about you can contact the city by phone.

Live at the north belt highway and frederick ron johnson kq2 news.

Lawmakers on capitol hill say