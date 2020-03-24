Deputies ask public to stop calling 911 for stay-at-home order violations

9-1-1 is only for emergenciesã but some people in glenn county are calling for what they believe are violations to the 'stay at home' order.

The glenn county sheriff's office only has two dispatchers to handle calls..

And 20 to 25 deputies who go out and patrol.

Deputies say..

Overall the county is cooperating with the order.

"we are not going to enforce on personal property.

So i think that was a big one.

We're getting calls about people having friends and family over at their own house.

That's up to them.

If they want to take the risk they can do but we advise against it"> the order does allow deputies to issue citations or fines..

But travis says they don't plan to do that anytime soon.

If deputies hear that a restaurant is still allowing 'dine-in'ãthey will go over and educate them about transitioning to take out instead.

