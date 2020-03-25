Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State pharmacy boards see increasing demand for drugs showing promise to treat COVID-19

State pharmacy boards see increasing demand for drugs showing promise to treat COVID-19

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
State pharmacy boards see increasing demand for drugs showing promise to treat COVID-19

State pharmacy boards see increasing demand for drugs showing promise to treat COVID-19

State pharmacy boards see increasing demand for drugs showing promise to treat COVID-19

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

State pharmacy boards see increasing demand for drugs showing promise to treat COVID-19

BUT AS KMBC 9 NEWS INVESTIGATIVEREPORTER MATT FLENER EXPLAINSIT’S CAUSING A MAJOR SUPPLYISSUE FOR SEVERAL PHARMACIES.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kmbc

KMBC State pharmacy boards see increasing demand for drugs showing promise to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/zOLpMczzHV 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.