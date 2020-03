Gov. Ricketts provides update on coronavirus testing now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:48s - Published Gov. Ricketts provides update on coronavirus testing 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Ricketts provides update on coronavirus testing CONFIRMED CASESOF CORONAVIRUS.THE MOST RECENTCASES: FOURCASES IN DOUGLASCOUNTY: ONE OFTHEM ISCOMMUNITYSPREAD AND ONEPERSON ISHOSPITALIZED.AND A WOMAN INHER 90'S INWASHINGTONCOUNTY AND AWOMAN IN HER 50'SIN SAUNDERSCOUNTY.GOVERNOR PETERICKETTSADDRESSED THESTATE'S RESPONSETO THE VIRUSTODAY,SPECIFICALLYTALKING ABOUTTESTING.REPORTER JONKIPPER WAS INLINCOLN FOR THENEWSCONFERENCE ANDHAS MORE.GOVERNORRICKETTS SAIDTODAY THE STATEIS TESTING MOREAND MOREDAILY...AND SO TOEXPECT THENUMBER OFCONFIRMEDCASESTO KEEP GOINGUP..BUT HE TOLDNEBRASKANS NOTTO BE ALARMED.VOLAST WEEKRICKETTS SAIDCAPACITY WAS 200A DAY...NOW IT'SOVER 600 A DAY.THE GOVERNORSAYS TESTINGCAPACITY ISRAMPING UPBECAUSE THESTATE LAB CANNOW POOLSAMPLES.THAT MEANS THEYCAN PUT FIVENASAL SWABS INTOONE TEST TUBE...AND INSTEAD OFTESTING THEMSEPARATELY,DOFIVE AT A TIME."IF THAT ONESAMPLE COMESBACK NEGATIVE WEKNOW ALL FIVE OFTHOSE ARENEGATIVE, SO WEHAVE JUST SAVEDFOURTESTS.NOW IF THAT TESTCOMES BACKPOSITIVE, THEN WEWILL HAVE TOCOME BACK ANDRETEST ALL FIVEOF THOSE AGAINTO FIGURE OUTWHICH ONE WASPOSITIVE."RICKETTSRICKETTS SAIDPEOPLE ELGIBLEFOR A TEST ARETHOSE THAT HAVESYMPTOMS,TESTED NEGATIVEFOR OTHERILLNESSESLIKE THEFLU AND HAVERECENTLYTRAVELED TO APLACE WHERETHERE'S ANOUTBREAK.JON LL TAGRICKETTS ALSOSAID AS THEY RAMPUP TESTING, THOSENEXT ELIGBLE FORA TEST AREHEALTHCAREWORKERS, FIRSTRESPONDERSANDFOLKS IN NURSINGFACILITIES.TODAY IS THEFIRST DAY OFDRIVE THRUTESTING AT BRYANHEALTH IN LINCOLN.THAT DRIVE THRUIS NOT OPEN TOANYONE...IT IS FOR PEOPLEWHO HAVE BEENSENT BY A DOCTORTO GET TESTED.THE DOUGLAS





