Social Distance Birthday Parties

Social Distance Birthday Parties

Social Distance Birthday Parties

CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports not even a global pandemic could keep friends and family away from a Libertyville girl's birthday.

They sent their best wishes following social distance guidelines.

