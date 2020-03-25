Social Distance Birthday Parties now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:50s - Published Social Distance Birthday Parties CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports not even a global pandemic could keep friends and family away from a Libertyville girl's birthday. They sent their best wishes following social distance guidelines. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Erik Meinten @SethAbramson It's America first. Not the people, but the economy. It's all about the money. A lock down is not nec… https://t.co/1uQq4fZ4eQ 6 hours ago Aaron Lawton @vanOnselenP No one can take then social distance serious while schools are open and shopping centers. Kids can't h… https://t.co/GBBPjLdTcW 12 hours ago Bethany "Everyone social distance." Fine print everyone added in like Wikipedia footnotes: *except for family & friends *an… https://t.co/1B3pejFmrT 1 day ago robinbrayfineart Isolation, social distance, quarantine, what does it all mean? It means stay at home, only go out when you must for… https://t.co/QZOAIfobJ5 3 days ago larry barlow Birthday parties during social distance. Olivia's 2 friends here for 15th birthday & 2 friends on FaceTime. Happy 1… https://t.co/rbosONFGtd 3 days ago Mehr 🇵🇰 RT @ImranInc: China says that the way we were able to control #coronavirus is through social distance and as a nation we have realized that… 3 days ago Robert Ledbetter @chazmolder @AndyOgles With the first COVID case in Maury County, Columbia needs to social distance even if it me… https://t.co/wy8zoDgX6P 3 days ago inorganic african feminist 30 is a big year but if we can cancel our birthday parties to social distance then Namibia can just make a nice ind… https://t.co/Njimk42d8B 4 days ago