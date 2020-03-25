Riot Games Donates Over $800K Towards Coronavirus Relief In LA Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 weeks ago Riot Games Donates Over $800K Towards Coronavirus Relief In LA West Los Angeles-based video game developers Riot Games have donated over $800 thousand to help aide in coronavirus relief throughout the city. 0

