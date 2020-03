Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies At 81 From Coronavirus

McNally had chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, or COPD, and previously survived lung cancer.



Tweets about this Thomas Jefferson RT @RobertCooper58: VERY SAD NEWS: The Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally lost his life at age 81 due to complications linked t… 23 seconds ago Charles x RT @raybae689: Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies of Coronavirus Complications https://t.co/ltnAPGFfP3 https://t.co/6YZCJ6Bxk3 27 seconds ago Irvin Contreras RT @AudraEqualityMc: My dear sweet brilliant kind Terrence. The world is not nearly as sweet of a place without you in it. My heart is brea… 39 seconds ago KyfπŸ€¨πŸ’­ RT @persistmom: Multiple Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81 (from @AP). We lost an American treasure to Covid-19 today. πŸ’”β€¦ 46 seconds ago DividerDecider COVfefe-19 Divider #Coronavirus doused a Broadway Light πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘ πŸ’‘β€¦ https://t.co/aXpGZMlNP0 1 minute ago ZoΓ« Pagnamenta RT @nytimes: Terrence McNally, the four-time Tony Award-winning playwright who dramatized and domesticated gay life, has died of complicati… 1 minute ago Karen Carpenter RT @MichaelPaulson: Terrence McNally, the Tony-Winning playwright whose credits include "Ragtime," "Master Class," "Kiss of the Spider Woma… 1 minute ago Lou Nelson Tony Award winning playwright dies of coronavirus complications https://t.co/G5nErwx7N3 2 minutes ago