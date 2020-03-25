Trump Says To Reopen The United States By Easter

Global  

Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy.

He announced plans to do so by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

Trump has downplayed the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” Trump said.

He said Americans could continue social-distancing measures while also going back to work.

Health experts have warned that the best way to stop the spread of the virus is for people to stay home.

