Police enforcing executive order with education first

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Sgt.

George Crolly said there is a lot of misinformation floating around about the stay at home order.

By governor brown has left some people are confused about what they can and can't do.

But as kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us police are first using education before they put violoters behind bars.

Bart caridio is the owner of plank town brewing company in springfield.

They've closed their doors till they put a delivery service in.

But he's confused about the governors executive order.

Sot: as far as i know, the order stay at home expect for essential service.

But that's not the case.

While some buisseses have been ordered to close, other can stay open as long as they enforce social distancing.

Sergeant george crolly with the springfield police department tells me they are working to educate the public as part of their enfromcent.

Sot: fortunately, the police department has a good relationship with the community so when we are able to put messages out about what our government wants us to do our community reacts in a positive way.

Stand up: crolly says there is a lot of misinformation floating around with this executive order.

He says they've taken calls of people who think they need paperwork in order to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy.

Sot: none of that is required.

But rita claremont... who had to take her dog to the vet...says she's frustrated seeing people not taking these orders seriously.

Sot: if we are overreacting, we will know later, and people won't be sick, but if we're under reacting it's going to catastrophic.

Crolly says they're not having officers go out and look for for people violating the orders.

He says it would take repeated offenses before they start issuing a fine or put people in jail.

All to slow the spread.

In springfield i'm




