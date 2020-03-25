How one tree grows 40 different kinds of fruit | Sam Van Aken

Global  

Artist Sam Van Aken shares the breathtaking work behind the "Tree of 40 Fruit," an ongoing series of hybridized fruit trees that grow 40 different varieties of peaches, plums, apricots, nectarines and cherries -- all on the same tree.

What began as an art project to showcase beautiful, multi-hued blossoms has become a living archive of rare heirloom specimens and their histories, a hands-on (and delicious!) way to teach people about cultivation and a vivid symbol of the need for biodiversity to ensure food security.

"More than just food, embedded in these fruit is our culture ... In many ways, these fruit are our story," Van Aken says.

