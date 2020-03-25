Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "Makes me want to cry." Customers accuse supermarket of price gouging, but owners blame suppliers

"Makes me want to cry." Customers accuse supermarket of price gouging, but owners blame suppliers

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
'Makes me want to cry.' Customers accuse supermarket of price gouging, but owners blame suppliers

"Makes me want to cry." Customers accuse supermarket of price gouging, but owners blame suppliers

Customers believe a local Piggly Wiggly is price gouging due to COVID-19, but the owner said his prices have changed as suppliers are charging them more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"Makes me want to cry." Customers accuse supermarket of price gouging, but owners blame suppliers

COMING UP IN A BIT.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.