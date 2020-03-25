Global  

Denver's Mayor Announces Stay-In Order

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued an order telling people to stay in their homes except for essential needs.

Those needs include grocery shopping, picking up medicine and outdoor exercise with a limit of keeping six feet apart.

According to Business Insider, the order only applies to people who live inside the boundaries of the city of Denver.

Hancock said he’s working with nearby mayors to follow his lead and get neighboring suburbs to join as well.

