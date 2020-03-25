Global  

Gun Sales Increase

In the wake of this global pandemic, many people are rushing to buy the essential items such as food, and water, but did you know there's another item high up on the priority list.

Many people are also purchasing firearms.

Many people are also purchasing firearms. our quentin smith visits a local pawnshop to find out what's causing the spike in business.

He joins us live from downtown with more.

Scott, the owner scott, the owner of gary's pawn and gun says..he believes people are buying fire arms for personal safety amid the coronavirus outbreak... in this time of uncertainty...one thing that is certain - workers here are keeping the shelves full as people look to exercise their second amendment right.

Nat rifles... nat handguns... nat and ammunition.... nat they're all flying off the shelves and off the racks at gary's pawn and gun.

Gary dedeaux/owner of gary's pawn and gun " we are busy all the time, but business is probably up maybe 30 or 40% more then we normally have."

Store owner, gary dedeaux says the increase in business is tied to the covid-19 outbreak hitting home.

"this coronavirus seems to be scaring more people.

It feels like more people are concerned for their safety, so our handgun sales have gone up, and we've had more new buyers than we've ever seen, people that never owned a firearm before."

Dedeaux says it's common to see people stock up on firearms and ammunition during times of uncertainty..

" i think some of it is just like, they just want to have it.

They want to have extra ammunition just in case, i don't totally understand it, but we're in business and we are just moving forward."

The new influx of customers is causing them to call in extra and larger orders to help keep up with the demand.

" we did not see this coming.

We weren't where we'd like to be at an inventory, but being in business as long as we've been in business we've made a lot of good relationships with manufacturers, and they're taking care of us as best as they can."

Even with the rush of customers, dedeaux says they're still practicing and taking precautionary measures by only allowing 15 customers inside the shop at one time.

Reporting live in columbus.

Quentin smith.

Wcbi




