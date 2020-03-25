Tishomingo County Tornado 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Tishomingo County Tornado Tishomingo county had a tornado touchdown around 5 o clock this afternoon and cause structural and environmental damage. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tishomingo County Tornado We start tonight at nine with that damaging tornado in tishomingo county// the tornado touched down around 5:30 this evening near the town of tishomingo// in the video you can the rain and sounds like some hail hitting this car// the storm quickly moved east along highway 30 into alabama// the dollar general east of tishomingo was reportedly destroyed as the tornado ripped through// storm spotters also reported trees down and structural damage along county road 106 and county road 130// so far there are no reports of serious injuries or fatalities// first





Tweets about this Chelsea84T RT @ChrisPipkinWx: That was one terrifying debris signature that came from Tishomingo and into Colbert county! It looks like it is starting… 36 minutes ago Eric Green II RT @John_Conway_wx: Wow! Major damage in Tishomingo County, Miss., tonight after a suspected #tornado.. Hopefully everyone was in a safe a… 42 minutes ago John Conway Wow! Major damage in Tishomingo County, Miss., tonight after a suspected #tornado.. Hopefully everyone was in a sa… https://t.co/I0883SIUUJ 45 minutes ago Keith Gibson Tornado in Tishomingo County earlier today https://t.co/tA5ApHPbVc 51 minutes ago Scott Martin Tishomingo folks cleaning up after a tornado roars through this evening. #wcbi #mswx// https://t.co/zejQAn6gOk 1 hour ago Bill Milam RT @PatrickEllisWx: From Tishomingo County this evening - a Dollar General virtually flattened from a tornado earlier this evening. #mswx 1 hour ago Cloudwalker RT @ReleaseTheMem12: When I am not laid off during coronavirus lockdown. I work in 2 states. I live in Alabama but work in Tennessee &Missi… 1 hour ago Eric Green II RT @CF3_Weather: High-resolution velocity time lapse from Tishomingo County, MS—>Colbert County, AL tornado from 5:30-6PM this evening. Can… 1 hour ago