Tishomingo County Tornado

Tishomingo County Tornado

Tishomingo County Tornado

Tishomingo county had a tornado touchdown around 5 o clock this afternoon and cause structural and environmental damage.

Tishomingo County Tornado

We start tonight at nine with that damaging tornado in tishomingo county// the tornado touched down around 5:30 this evening near the town of tishomingo// in the video you can the rain and sounds like some hail hitting this car// the storm quickly moved east along highway 30 into alabama// the dollar general east of tishomingo was reportedly destroyed as the tornado ripped through// storm spotters also reported trees down and structural damage along county road 106 and county road 130// so far there are no reports of serious injuries or fatalities// first




