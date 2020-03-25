Global  

Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

President Donald Trump wants to reopen the U.S. economy by mid-April.

According to Reuters, despite a surge in cases, the president downplayed the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he wants businesses to open their doors again by Easter, which would be April 12.

Trump said: “We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu.

We don’t turn the country off.” He said shutting down the country like they have for the coronavirus can “destroy” it.

Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

