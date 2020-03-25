Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

President Donald Trump wants to reopen the U.S. economy by mid-April.

According to Reuters, despite a surge in cases, the president downplayed the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he wants businesses to open their doors again by Easter, which would be April 12.

Trump said: “We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu.

We don’t turn the country off.” He said shutting down the country like they have for the coronavirus can “destroy” it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoweeDorothy

Dorothy Cowee RT @Reuters: As President Trump pressed his case for a reopening of the U.S. economy within a few weeks, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sai… 1 minute ago

Bador1SF

Badr Nassar RT @Reuters: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that elderly people were ‘not expendable’ and that the ‘first order of business is to save… 3 minutes ago

Chris_E_Qld_Au

Chris Eastaughffe RT @Reuters: The worst of the coronavirus outbreak will hit New York state faster and harder than previously thought, Governor Andrew Cuomo… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.