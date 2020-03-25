Former Albert Lea wrestler and current Hawkeye talks end to Iowa's season and what's next

An albert lea wrestler landed himself on a roster full of potential national champions... but abruptly left in a locker room with them wondering what if.

Many college athletes during this time are at school studying or preparing for their next season.

But the majority of those athletes are now at home áá switching to online classes because of the coronavirus.

"after this year there's not doubt that this is the best place for me to be to ultimately be the best wrestler i can be."

Former albert lea wrestler zach glazier recently finished his freshman year for the hawkeyes.

The two time minnesota state champion has spent his life on the mat..

And with the outbreak of the coronavirus..

Glazier is sitting at home taking online classes.

"it's weird, i mean i like just said the other day i was like wow i haven't worked out like wrestled in three days, that's the longest i've gone since i went to college."

Trying to find ways to stay active, he's wrestled with his brother cole, a freshman at albert lea.

A few broken vases later, he still has the edge over his younger sibling.

"has he been able to take you down, give you a run for your money?

Not quite yet, i still got quite a bit of size on him, but he's getting a lot bigger."

Iowa's season was cut short due to covidá 19... the nácáaáa cancelled the 2020 wrestling championships which were scheduled to be held at u.s. bank stadium.

Glazier was at practice when he and his team heard the news.

"you just kind of look around the room and see the faces of all the guys that were competing and just don't even know what to do because there's nothing you can do about it.

It was tough just seeing my teammates that were hurt by it."

So what's next for zach?

He planned on wrestling in tournaments throughout the spring to keep him in shape.

Now... he and the team will wait and see what's next.

"in carver where our workout facilty is, that's all shutdown we can't even get in there..

There's nothing we can really do as a team or i mean to