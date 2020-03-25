Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 stay-at-home orders may put domestic violence and child abuse victims at risk

COVID-19 stay-at-home orders may put domestic violence and child abuse victims at risk

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 stay-at-home orders may put domestic violence and child abuse victims at risk

COVID-19 stay-at-home orders may put domestic violence and child abuse victims at risk

Ohioans are being urged to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but home is not safe for everyone.

Domestic violence and child abuse victims could now be quarantined with their abusers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

COVID-19 stay-at-home orders may put domestic violence and child abuse victims at risk

CABINS HAD NOT BEEN DISINFECTED.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KevinOoi5

Kevin Ooi @NetflixFilm Possible for you all to make a short clip on covid-19 in the spirit of black mirrors bandersnatch? L… https://t.co/sWrAEGiBNx 2 minutes ago

RealAutoKing

👑AutoKing👑 RT @Ruma010: While we're at home in the struggle to stay away from COVID-19, we can still market our goods. Price - N3500 Kaduna/nationwid… 4 minutes ago

WSPA7

WSPA 7News EMPTY STREETS: The streets and highways of New York City and Los Angeles are nearly empty this week as shelter-in-p… https://t.co/ScVeW6t3Fk 11 minutes ago

sharesed

Cynthia Ries RT @WEWS: Domestic violence and child abuse victims could now be quarantined with their abusers. https://t.co/w4yFTMY3dp 14 minutes ago

wwwcreatespace

robert robertson There will be a lot of covid babies from the stay home orders in the next 9 months. 16 minutes ago

Tallulah_River

Tallulah~River RT @WJHG_TV: One of the Executive Orders issued directs the State Surgeon General to issue a public health advisory to all persons over 65… 16 minutes ago

hootsiehooo

Humantrash RT @MayorHancock: Denver, the Stay At Home Order takes effect at 5pm. Stay home, unless you need to pick up necessary items or are an essen… 16 minutes ago

SoulmamaTalks

Soul Mountain Mama RT @BoulderOEM: “Boulder County Public Health is working in close partnership with our regional government partners on a coordinated approa… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.