Worries Mount About Child Abuse During COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Period now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:23s - Published Worries Mount About Child Abuse During COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Period There was some fear and worry Tuesday night that some children are being neglected – if not abused – during the stay-at-home mandate in the fight against coronavirus. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this