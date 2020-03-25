Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus challenge: Man licks toiletries in supermarket

Coronavirus challenge: Man licks toiletries in supermarket

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus challenge: Man licks toiletries in supermarket

Coronavirus challenge: Man licks toiletries in supermarket

ST.

LOUIS — So, another coronavirus licking-related incident has happened.

And no, we are not surprised or mad ... just, disappointed.

The St.

Louis Post-Dispatch reports yet another video of another faulty human specimen went viral after he decided he wanted to be part of the 'licking things in exchange for internet points and validation' team.

The young man seemed to be intoxicated when he filmed himself in the toiletries aisle of a Walmart about an hour west of St.

Louis, Missouri.

He then pulled down his facemask and said to the camera, 'Who's scared of the coronavirus?

Don't touch your mouth?'

While still filming he then proceeded to lean over and run his tongue all over the products captioning his video, 'I'm a nasty moths f***er', and yes, that's how he spelled it.

According to St.

Louis Post-Dispatch, the Warrenton Police Department said in a statement on Monday the man has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

Thank God.

Warrenton police said they received tips from concerned citizens around the world: "We have received numerous reports about the video from locals, nearby residents, as well as people from the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom," the statement said.

"We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed.

We are at a loss of words at this point.

It's because of people like Missouri Man that we are in the situation that we are in.

So for your own sake and for the sake of other people, wash your hands, stay home, and keep your tongue in your mouth.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.