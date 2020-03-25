Coronavirus challenge: Man licks toiletries in supermarket

ST.

LOUIS — So, another coronavirus licking-related incident has happened.

And no, we are not surprised or mad ... just, disappointed.

The St.

Louis Post-Dispatch reports yet another video of another faulty human specimen went viral after he decided he wanted to be part of the 'licking things in exchange for internet points and validation' team.

The young man seemed to be intoxicated when he filmed himself in the toiletries aisle of a Walmart about an hour west of St.

Louis, Missouri.

He then pulled down his facemask and said to the camera, 'Who's scared of the coronavirus?

Don't touch your mouth?'

While still filming he then proceeded to lean over and run his tongue all over the products captioning his video, 'I'm a nasty moths f***er', and yes, that's how he spelled it.

According to St.

Louis Post-Dispatch, the Warrenton Police Department said in a statement on Monday the man has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

Thank God.

Warrenton police said they received tips from concerned citizens around the world: "We have received numerous reports about the video from locals, nearby residents, as well as people from the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom," the statement said.

"We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed.

We are at a loss of words at this point.

It's because of people like Missouri Man that we are in the situation that we are in.

So for your own sake and for the sake of other people, wash your hands, stay home, and keep your tongue in your mouth.