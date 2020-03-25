Global  

MC Chamber of Commerce supporting local business

MC Chamber of Commerce supporting local business
Small businesses are at a crossroads.

They want to keep workers on staff at a time of zero income.

Mason city's chamber of commerce offered guidance today through a facebook chat session.

Iowa is offering grants to small businesses from 5 to 25 thousand dollars.

Chamber president robin anderson says, the chamber is there to help businesses sort through such options.

The big message that we want to get out to the community is we have those resources, when you need them, let us know and we'll get you connected.

Today's webinar remains on the chamber's facebook page.

We will link you to it on our website at kimt dot com, by way of the local news tab.




