Comparing Coronavirus to history

Stinger coronavirus is hardly the world's first major outbreak.

The 1918 flu pandemic... ebola outbreak... sars... black death..and smallpox all come to mind.

One history teacher in rochester believes there are lessons to be learned in this.

She says the reaction to the bubonic plague holds parallels to how people are reacting to "that's where the whole idea of "oh we recognize this is coming in from other places, maybe we need to lock people down for a little while, that's where the whole term quarantine came from, was locking people up, keeping them isolated for 40 days, at first not really knowing the origin and that sort of thing.

There's some similarities there too."

Gardner points out the bubonic plague was particularly deadly because there was no understanding of how the