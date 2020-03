Essential vs. Non-essential: Which have to close in Oklahoma? now < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:29s - Published Essential vs. Non-essential: Which have to close in Oklahoma? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Essential vs. Non-essential: Which have to close in Oklahoma? BUSINESSES TAKES EFFECT AT11:59 TOMORROW NIGHT.TONIGHT - THERE'S A LOT OFCONFUSION ON WHAT QUALIFIESAS ESSENTIAL OR NOT. 2WORKS FOR YOU'S SIERRAPIZARRO JOINS US TO CLEARTHINGS UP.THE GOVERNOR WAS SPECIFIC INPUTTING THE NON-ESSENTIALLABEL ON DINE-INRESTAURANTS. BARS. HAIRSALONS. GYMS. THEATERS.MASSAGE AND TATTOO PARLORS.AND MUSEUMS. HE'S ALSOGOING OFF WHAT THEGOVERNMENT DEFINES AS ANESSENTIAL BUSINESS. --- THEU.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELANDSECURITY GROUPED 16 FIELDSTHAT HAVE ESSENTIAL WORKERS.THEY INCLUDE COMMUNICATIONS.FINANCIAL. AND FOOD ANDAGRICULTURE. THE SITE ALSOLISTS ESSENTIAL WORKFORCEFIELDS. INCLUDINGHEALTHCARE. LAWENFORCEMENT... AND PUBLICWORKS. SO THESE ARE THEBUSINESSES THAT CAN STAYOPEN UNDER GOVERNOR STITT'SNEW ORDER FOR THE 19COUNTIES WITH CONFIRMEDCORONAVIRUS CASES. THECLOSURE-ORDER APPLIES TOTULSA. MAYES. AND PAWNEECOUNTIES - ALONG WITH 16OTHERS. FOR THOSEWONDERING. MARIJUANADISPENSARIES AND LIQUORSTORES ARE IN THE CLEAR.BOTH ARE CONSIDEREDESSENTIAL BUSINESSES IN THEFOOD AND AGRICULTURECATEGORY... WHICH INCLUDES"Workers supportinggroceries, pharmacies,conveniencestores and other STORESSELLING food, and beverageproducts." VAPE SHOP OWNERSARE ALSO WONDERING WHERETHEY STAND. I'M TOLD THEGOVERNOR IS EXPECTED TOFURTHER CLARIFY ESSENTIALVERSUS NONESSENTIAL.AS FOR RESTAURANTS IN THOSE19 COUNTIES... THEY CANOPERATE ON TO-GO ONLY. I'MSIERRA PIZARRO, 2 WORKS FORYOU.TONIGHT -- IT WAS DECIDEDTHAT TULSA COUTY





