Boudreaux and Basketball.

Because of the pandemic everybody is at home..

And while we don't know if purdue would have made the second weekend of the tournament..

Or even the big dance at all..

We do know that three boilermaker seniors had to be told that their careers were over..

Rather than having a loss signify the end of the season..

Chicagoland native evan boudreaux one of those guys..

Sports 18's andrew pogar tells this story from number 12's lens..

Evan boudreaux: oh my god like this is real.

Andrew: evan boudreaux and purdue were in the middle of a shoot around at an indianapolis y-m-c-a before playing ohio state in the big ten tournament.

Dave revsine: the tournament as of a minute or so ago has officially been canceled.

Evan boudreaux: it ended like that.

We were shooting around at noon and i was back in indy on the couch at 4.

We were supposed to be playing at 6:30.

It was just absolutely wild.

That whole day i'll never forget.

Andrew: the next day, the ncaa tournament was canceled.

Although boudreaux and the boilermakers were on the outside looking in the decision didn't add up with the dartmouth graduate transfer.

Evan boudreaux: it was tough to kind of wrap your head around the fact that you didn't lose a game but yet your season was over.

That was pretty weird.

Andrew: forget about season.

A pretty weird ending to one's college basketball career.

There are many questions: what could have been?

What now?

Less than a mile from bankers life fieldhouse where purdue was scheduled to play just two weeks ago, boudreaux and his mom and dad are cooped up right here at the conrad hotel.

Evan boudreaux: i had heard was the best television series ever so i had to watch it.

Andrew: since the abrupt conclusion of his college basketball career, boudreaux watched the entire series of the wire.

He reads, plays with his puppy and cares for his parents.

He's also still working towards his masters degree.

Evan boudreaux: but there's really nothing to get your mind off of it.

So you keep thinking back to, for me, my last game against rutgers and obviously we lost (nat pop).

Andrew: boudreaux's goodbye to boilermaker fans was not how he envisioned.

But the same can be said about his first game playing in front of them at mackey arena (nat pop).

Evan boudreaux: to come into an exhibition game with 14 thousand, 15 thousand people i mean it was&i had goosebumps like on the bench.

I didn't even start.

Like i was on the bench getting goosebumps because it was so crazy.

Andrew: in between his first and last games, boudreaux learned a lot about himself.

At dartmouth the game came easy.

Evan boudreaux: coming here i don't think i ever really experienced failure in the true sense of the word.

Andrew: falling in and out of the rotation wasn't apart of the plan.

Evan boudreaux: i always said i wanted to come here to purdue to win and that was wholeheartedly true and to this day i mean that but it is hard when you're not contributing and feel like you're not necessarily a part of it all the time so i'm really proud of the way i think i handled it.

You just got to be able to put your head down and work.

