City of Miami orders residents to 'shelter in place'

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:22s
Some local patients still waiting for over a week for test results.
SUAREZ MADE THAT ANNOUNCEMENTON TWITTER.

IT'S ANOTHER STEPIN TRYING TO KEEP RESIDENTS ATHOME - AS CORONAVIRUS CASESINCREASE.

ALL NON-ESSENTIALTRAVEL WITHIN MIAMI ISPROHIBITED.

MAYOR SUAREZ ISSTILL UNDER A QUARANTINE ORDER- NEARLY TWO WEEKS AFTER HETESTED POSITIVE FOR THE VIRU




