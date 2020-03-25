WCBI News at Ten - March 24, 2020

Some north mississippi residents are cleaning up after a tornado moves through tishomingo county.

Thank you for joining us tonight.

The tornado touched down around 5:30 near the community of tishomingo and quickly moved east along highway 30 into alabama.

The dollar general east of tishomingo was reportedly destroyed as the tornado ripped through.

Storm spotters also reported trees down and structural damage along county road 106 and county road 130.

So far there are no reports of serious injuries or fatalities.

First look stinger tonight: the severe weather threat is over for our area but there will still be some rain and t-showers around for the next few hours.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s with cloudy skies developing.

Wednesday: cloudy skies early with sunshine developing during the day.

Highs top out in the low 70s.

Winds n 5-15 mph.

Tonight: the severe weather threat is over for our area but there will still be some rain and t-showers around for the next few hours.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s with cloudy skies developing.

Wednesday: cloudy skies early with governor tate reeves is taking further steps to slow the spread of coronavirus in mississippi.

He's not ordering a statewide shutdown as we've seen in other states.

But he did issue an executive order that closely follows cdc guidelines in the hopes of making things clear to the public.

Meanwhile, the state is trying to plan for worse case scenarios of an overloaded healthcare system.

Courtney ann jackson has more.

Governor reeves started the press briefing with a timeline of the actions taken by the state up to this point.

"i will take every action that experts tell us will protect mississippi's most vulnerable citizens.

That is my job.

I will make hard decisions and i will do what's right for the people of mississippi."

When asked if he'd consider a statewide shutdown, he says he's won'tanything off the table but... "what is the potential long- term effect?

And it's not just the long-term effects from a money standpoint& how much money you have in your pocket to spend but the long-term effects of the poverty that could cause and the public health effects."

Still--there are questions about whether it's enough.

This wallethub study showing mississippi as the state with the least aggressive measures against the coronavirus.

"we've been under a resource constrained environment.

We haven't had access to testing.

We haven't had access to ppe.

And as we sort of fill out those resource issues, we'll be able to ramp up testing.

We'll be able to ramp up our epidemiological response.

There's a lot of stuff that we can do to sort of respond more aggressively once we get these resources issues fixed."

Another issue being addressed is access to hospital beds and proper equipment if the state's cases needing hospitalization surge.

"we do not want to have a situation in mississippi where we have to make life-and-death decisions based on the supply of ventilators or icu rooms. but something that we take very very seriously."

Governor reeves says they are looking at options that could fill those gaps.

"i think you'll see us in the coming days tour some potential options, should we get to that.

We don't expect we're going to get to that.

We don't think it will get to that but we are going to prepare for it."

The order also specifies what's considered essential businesses.

Wipe to vo columbus already has a curfew in place.

Now, officers are finding ways to enforce the restricted hours.

Police chief fred shelton says there will be checkpoints in place to ensure everyone is following the new ordinance.

The curfew is from 10 pm until 6 am.

Only essential travel is allowed.

Shelton says the roadblocks will be a various locations around the city and will be moving around all night long.

Social media is one reason officers move from area to area.

"once we get out there and set up people are going to go on facebook live and say don't go down that street or that street, or some people may even come by showing us out.

And once we set up, about ten minutes later traffic shuts down."

Shelton expects the checkpoints to continue through the weekend.

Intro "last monday, we the weekend.

Intro "last monday, we did $7.99 in sales."

Local business owner marc anthony says the effects of social distancing have crippled his business.

"we had quite a few orders cancelled after the university closed, and we were trying to come up with a way to cash- flow the store because business has died in starkville with the university down."

Looking for a way to boost sales, anthony got creative.

The phrase starkville strong has been circulating online, with many starkville natives pledging to support a different small business every day of the week.

Now..

Starkville strong has gone from a popular phrase... to a fashion statement.

"we're trying to keep them employed, keep them working, this is one way we're doing it.

It gives them something to print.

You know, we're trying to make ends meet."

óóó standup: "small businesses aren't the only ones falling on hard times, the past few weeks have been a struggle for self- employed people as well, like the stylists from chromatix on main who closed their doors monday."

óóó "if we're not behind the chair, we're not making money.

It's just as plain and simple as that."

Pam foster has been a stylist for 34 years.

She said she's never faced an obstacle quite like this.

"we're just having to reschedule our clients, we're trying to figure out how far out we need to re-book them and try to help them as much as we can and calm their nerves also."

Unlike other jobs, hair stylists are considered self- employed... making them ineligible for unemployment benefits.

But even though the salon chairs are empty... there's still a few ways clients can help.

"if they would or if they can maybe pay for their appointment in advance for the appointment that's coming up for whenever we do get to do their hair again.

Retail sales, you know, if you buy retail from your stylist, you can always still continue to buy it, and as needed, you know, we maybe could do a drop off or something like that."

In starkville, cash matlock, wcbi news.

For more information on starkville strong, you can visit our website at wcbi dot com.

Business isn't down áeverywhereá..

One sector of the economy is seeing a definite spike in sales.

Area gun shops are having a hard time keeping up with demand.

Quentin smith joins us live in columbus with more... scott, the owner of gary's pawn and gun says..he believes people are buying fire arms for personal safety amid the coronavirus outbreak... in this time of uncertainty...one thing that is certain - workers here are keeping the shelves full as people look to exercise their second amendment right.

Nat rifles... nat handguns... nat and ammunition.... nat they're all flying off the shelves and off the racks at gary's pawn and gun.

Gary dedeaux/owner of gary's pawn and gun " we are busy all the time, but business is probably up maybe 30 or 40% more then we normally have."

Store owner, gary dedeaux says the increase in business is tied to the covid-19 outbreak hitting home.

"this coronavirus seems to be scaring more people.

It feels like more people are concerned for their safety, so our handgun sales have gone up, and we've had more new buyers than we've ever seen, people that never owned a firearm before."

Dedeaux says it's common to see people stock up on firearms and ammunition during times of uncertainty..

" i think some of it is just like, they just want to have it.

They want to have extra ammunition just in case, i don't totally understand it, but we're in business and we are just moving forward."

The new influx of customers is causing them to call in extra and larger orders to help keep up with the demand.

" we did not see this coming.

We weren't where we'd like to be at an inventory, but being in business as long as we've been in business we've made a lot of good relationships with manufacturers, and they're taking care of us as best as they can."

Even with the rush of customers, dedeaux says they're still practicing and taking precautionary measures by only allowing 15 customers inside the shop at one time.

Reporting live in columbus.

Quentin smith.

Wcbi news.

Stinger wx open tonight: the severe weather threat is over for our area but there will still be some rain and t-showers around for the next few hours.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s with cloudy skies developing.

Wednesday: cloudy skies early with sunshine developing during the day.

Highs top out in the low 70s.

Winds n 5-15 mph.

Wednesday night: clear and quiet.

Cooler lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Thursday & friday: partly cloudy and warm.

Highs well into the 80s.

Some new record highs can't be ruled out.

Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: staying warm with more highs in the 80s.

Additional showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening with another cold front heading our way.

Some strong storms can't be ruled out and it's something we're going to continue monitoring.

Sunday: mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies return.

Cooler 60s and low 70s can be expected.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and on the wcbi news app tonight: the severe weather threat is over for our area but there will still be some rain and t-showers around for the next few hours.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s with cloudy skies developing.

Stinger allie tze no script a north mississippi ministry that knows a thing or two about feeding people after disasters is putting those skills to work to help those affected by the coronavirus..

Allie martin catches up with them as they get ready to help their neighbors..

Cheryl reynolds is a longtime volunteer with eight days of hope, helping people across the country, hit hard by natural disasters.

Nats the pontotoc county resident is now helping fellow northeast mississippians affected by the coronavirus.

"we're making baked beans, chicken strips, corn on the cob, dinner roll, cookie, just a nice meal for people who can't fix dinner tonight, if they are healthcare workers, or for whatever reason, we want to feed people who have a need."

For the next two weeks, a mobile kitchen is set up at the ministry's national headquarters in pontotoc county.

"our goal is simple, we want to bring hope to those feeling hopeless and maybe a little joy right now to those who don't know what tomorrow is going to bring."

Thousands of meals can be made daily, and delivered to those who need lunch or dinner.

Eight days of hope is partnering with another local ministry, the american family association.

"sunday afternoon, i was sitting around, lot of people spending a lot of time at home, i was thinking, what can the church do, what can we do , what can ministries do to help people in need, i called up steve and said, how about we feed families in tupelo who are in need."

Standup bridge afa is underwriting the effort and providing the volunteers who will deliver meals to people's doorsteps, to help follow cdc guidelines during the new temporary normal.

Nats temperature taken in fact, each volunteer has his or her temperature taken, before they can get to work.

It reduces the need for person to person contact, while allowing volunteers to serve others.

"this is a practical way for the church to shine, that's the sentence i've been using the last week, as i talk to churches following disasters, and new guidelines it seems like being put out every hour, something new is being shared, this is a great time for the church to lead, we want to play our part."

In pontotoc county, allie martin, wcbi news gfx tag if you need a meal go to feed tupelo dot com and make the request.

Those without internet access can call 662 255 7565 stinger area athletes do their best to stay in tip, top shape while gyms and fields remain closed...find out more, next in sports... staying in shape staying in shape while staying at home as people are asked to stay home from work, school and public businesses due to the coronavirus threat -- area athletes and coaches are trying to find normalcy during this new reality wcbi sports' courtney robb has more " the cdc continues to spread the word of staying home in hopes of slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many communities are taking that advice, closing schools, and non- essential businesses, such as gyms. however, that leaves many, whether it's parents or student-athletes, without access to their accustomed traditional exercise.

Thomas berkery: "it's strange.

It puts them in a place they're not used to.

For a lot of people they don't really care how nice the gym is they just know it's their place, it has the machines they're comfortable with."

When berkery isn't coaching at starkville academy, he runs the starkville swing batting cages.

As a former mississippi state diamond dawg and minor league player, he knows how vital consistent practice is for young athletes.

That's why berkey has left the starkville swing cages open.

Berkery: "it almost resembles what it's like when you're in pro-ball.

During the offseason, your coach sends you home, and your organization sends you a packet they want you to be working on, and it's up to you to do it.

I'm sure there will be kids who slip away and get lazy on us, but a lot of our guys get after it."

Houston head football coach ty hardin can relate to that.

With the cancellation of spring football, hardin has been using social media to post workouts and keep his players active.

Hardin: "i know they're probably bored at home.

I know they're going to find some way to work out and have something to do.

I've had several kids text me saying 'coach, i've knocked my workout out today --what else can i do?'

Hardin isn't only focused on keeping his players up and moving but also his four-year-old daughter, evie.

One way hardin has been doing that is by implementing the "corona combine," where evie has been showing off her 40- yard dash.

Hardin: "as a football coach, during season, there's not much time you get to spend with your family.

I'm trying to use this time to create some memories you might lose in the future."

Courtney: "you going to have your daughter ready for the nfl draft by the time this is over?"

Hardin: "she might be.

She has that swag.

She's something else."

Social media has quickly become a trend and a tool for remaining active.

Challenges such as the "see ten, do ten, send ten" are popping up all over social media.

Glenn parker: "just to see other people going through the same thing, they're going through and pushing each other to work out is very beneficial."

As a personal trainer, parker has taken to social media to promote exercise in the home and show his clients simple movements that require no equipment.

"squats, jumping jacks, jump rope if you have it, push- ups.

There's plenty of things you can do without equipment.

I incorporate that into the workouts."

However, berkery says the most straightforward exercise for families is merely getting outside together.

Berkery: "get out and do it with them.

That's what my kids love about it.

When we get out in the yard and see me running around or jumping, rolling in the mud.

I think it makes it more exciting."

Reporting in columbus, courtney robb wcbi sports.

High school sports in mississippi remain suspended at least through april 17th during this time without spring football, mississippi state and mike leach continue to add to its quarterbacks room the bulldogs picking up a commitment from former vanderbilt qb allan walters...walters announcing on his instagram account.

Walters was a 4- star prospect in the 2018 class former st louis battlehawks and ole miss quarterback jordan ta'amu will get another chance in the n-f-l the defending champion kansas city chiefs signing ta'amu monday.... ta'amu was the third-rated qb in the xfl, completing 72 percent of his throws for just over 1000 yards and a league leading 12 touchdowns ta'amu competed with the houston texans in training camp last year before being released before the start of the regular season last look last look stinger last look