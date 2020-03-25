Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Adaptive Boxing Changed This Double Amputee’s Life

How Adaptive Boxing Changed This Double Amputee’s Life

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 06:06s - Published < > Embed
How Adaptive Boxing Changed This Double Amputee’s Life

How Adaptive Boxing Changed This Double Amputee’s Life

“I want people to live, not exist.” After being shot and losing both of his legs, Donahue Fields was ready to throw in the towel.

Thanks to adaptive boxing he survived, and now he’s helping others regain their spirit to fight through the sport that saved his life...

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

How Adaptive Boxing Changed This Double Amputee’s Life

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream How Adaptive Boxing Changed This Double Amputee’s Life instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DolanFund

Dolan Fund How adaptive boxing changed this double amputee’s life! For more, click here: https://t.co/jp4RXLMJti 10 hours ago

localish

Localish How adaptive boxing changed this double amputee's life! For more, click here: https://t.co/TCYN63ddHi 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.