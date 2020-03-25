Houston’s ‘Bread Man’ is helping his community

He’s known as “Houston’s Bread Man”.

Tasos Katsaounis supplies fresh artisan bread to dozens of hotels and restaurants across the city.

With dining rooms closing amid COVID-19 concerns, Tasos lost business - but that hasn’t stopped him from giving back to the community who made his passion a success.

His Bread Man Baking Co.

Is now hosting daily pop-ups with discounted bread, or free loaves for restaurant and hospitality workers.

As Tasos says, “This is a time we have to take care of our own.” For more information, visit https://www.breadmanco.com/