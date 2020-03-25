Houston’s ‘Bread Man’ is helping his community

Global  

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:32s
He’s known as “Houston’s Bread Man”.

Tasos Katsaounis supplies fresh artisan bread to dozens of hotels and restaurants across the city.

With dining rooms closing amid COVID-19 concerns, Tasos lost business - but that hasn’t stopped him from giving back to the community who made his passion a success.

His Bread Man Baking Co.

Is now hosting daily pop-ups with discounted bread, or free loaves for restaurant and hospitality workers.

As Tasos says, “This is a time we have to take care of our own.” For more information, visit https://www.breadmanco.com/

