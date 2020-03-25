Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > North Korea and South Korea: Building A Path to Peace

North Korea and South Korea: Building A Path to Peace

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 12:40s - Published < > Embed
North Korea and South Korea: Building A Path to Peace

North Korea and South Korea: Building A Path to Peace

The tension between North and South Korea is infamous, but there might be a lot more that unites these countries than divides them.

On this special episode of More in Common, we traveled to the PyeongChang Peace Forum to find out how much longer the road to peace is, and how food, music and culture can help us get there faster.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

North Korea and South Korea: Building A Path to Peace

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream North Korea and South Korea: Building A Path to Peace instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

abzhuofficial

A. Hu RT @gttokyo: @Luanmrb Thanks for the info! It explains a lot. Asahi and Mainichi newspapers are propaganda machines of CCP and Korea (both… 22 seconds ago

thatMAGAtruck

Wuhan Biological Warfare Virus MD @jolefson50 @MarginalSafety @brithume @POTUS Foreign drug trials (small sample sizes). South Korea COVID19 task for… https://t.co/mgosKsQx3s 3 minutes ago

DoctorNutria19

Dr Nutria @FlagsMashupBot Alternative universe where Korea invades Japan and Manchuria, joins Germany in WW2, gets nuked, and… https://t.co/sMgayq25ms 7 minutes ago

chakrishna4420

Niranjan RT @TheSkandar: How come #COVID19 didn't hit Russia & North Korea? Because they are staunch ally of China. On the other hand South Korea /… 17 minutes ago

TarinGill

Tarin Gill @mlleaimee This has become a real North/South Korea thing in a way that’s stressful for both of us. 29 minutes ago

fatuonat

чучело RT @a_greenberg: Google reveals a hacker group used five zero-day vulnerabilities (a lot!) in a phishing and watering-hole spy campaign aga… 30 minutes ago

uraverage_joey

Joey the Plumber RT @LariElizabethh: “A Texan setting foot in Oklahoma is like a South Korean setting foot in North Korea” - @uraverage_joey 41 minutes ago

LariElizabethh

larisa elizabeth “A Texan setting foot in Oklahoma is like a South Korean setting foot in North Korea” - @uraverage_joey 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.