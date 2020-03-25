Trump Says He 'Would Love' To Have U.S. Reopen By Easter As Nation's Death Toll Tops 700

Global  

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wanted the U.S. "opened up" by Easter Sunday, even as the governor of New York pleaded for additional medical equipment to treat the sick in his state and the number of cases in the nation continues to skyrocket.

