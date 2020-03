Zesty's keeps scooping custard during pandemic

STAY HOME TODAY...IFYOU NEED TOVENTURE OUT FORESSENTIALS LIKEFOOD...HAVE YOUCONSIDEREDGETTING DINNER FORPICK-UP?"TAKE OUT TUESDAY"IS AN EFFORT TOSUPPORT OUR LOCALBUSINESSES.N-B-C 26'S ABIGAILHANTKE DROVE-THRUHOWARD-SUAMICOTODAY.SHE SHOWS USHOW "ZESTY'SCUSTARD AND GRILLE"IS KEEPING THINGSFIRED UP....NAT...grillEMPTY TABLESINSIDE....BUT A KITCHEN FULLOF SMILES...NAT....ZESTY'S FROZENCUSTARD ANDGRILLE...KEEPINGTHEIR DRIVE-THRUWINDOW OPEN...WITH COMFORTINGFOOD TO HELP USGET THROUGH.2.27 people want theburgers and the custardsCO-OWNER JANELLEFRENCH SAYS ITHASN'T BEEN EASY.THEY'VE HAD TO MAKESOME STAFFINGCHANGES, JUST LIKEMANY OTHERBUSINESSES.1.19 A lot of the highschool kids that take a hitwe want to make sureour full-time ppl get thehours they needWHILE SAFETY IS ATTHE TOP OF FRENCH'SMIND...SHE SAYS SHEUNDERSTANDS IF HERWORKERS NEED TOSTAY HOME....BUTZESTY'S WILL STILL BEHERE, TO BRING YOUWARM FOOD ANDFROZEN TREATS.4.12 we want to be hereto help ppl.

Familiesaren't used to making 3meals a day, and wewant to be here to easesome of that stress.WHILE THE ONLYINTERACTION WITHCUSTOMER'S TODAYIS THROUGH THEWINDOW...nat....FRENCH SAYS SHE'SFEELING THESUPPORT FROM HERCOMMUNITY AS WENAVIGATE THROUGHTHIS UNCERTAIN TIMETOGETHER.Do you have any plansfor the future?

3.53 Idon't want to think thatfar ahead.

I'm hopingwithin a couple weeks wecan be somewhat backto normalFRENCH ADDS THEIRALLOUEZ LOCATIONHAS TURNED TOTAKE-OUTS ONLY...AND THEIR SEASONALDE PERE ZESTY'S ISONLY OPEN FORMORNING COFFEE.NAT - order's upIN HOWARD, ABIGAILHANTKE, NBC 26(END PKG)IF YOU DO NEED TOLEAVE YOUR HOUSETONIGHT FORESSENTIALS..

LIKEFOOD..

CONSIDERSTOPPING BY A LOCALBUSINESS..

LIKEFOOD..

CONSIDERSTOPPING BY A LOCALBUSINESS..

LIKEZESTY'S FOR TAKEOUT TUESDAY.YOU CAN FINDOTHER THE STORIESOF OTHERBUSINESSES.... ONOUR "WE'RE OPEN"PAGE... AT NBC 26 DOTCOM.AND..IF YOU'RE ABUSINESSSUPPORTING OURCOMMUNITY, WEWANT TO HEAR FROMYOU.SUBMIT YOURINFORMATION TOREMIND OURCOMMUNITIES THATLOCAL BUSINESSESARE STILL OPEN, ANDEMPLOYEES NEEDOUR SUPPORT.