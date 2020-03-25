Global  

Tishomingo residents try to recover after Tuesday's tornado

Tishomingo residents try to recover after Tuesday's tornado

Tishomingo residents try to recover after Tuesday's tornado

Residents in Tishomingo are working to recovering following a Tuesday night tornado.

Tishomingo residents try to recover after Tuesday's tornado

Damage throughout tishomingo county.

Tishomingo residents are trying to recover following todays tornado... the town does not have power tonight... w-t-v-a's kayla thompson is live in tishomingo county with a look at things right now... right now,...ema directors are still doing damage assessments and crews are working to restore power and residents are trying to cope... "it was like as soon as it started it was over and then i looked up and everything was gone."

Trees down,,,cars damaged,,,and residents are without power in tishomingo following this tornado... one of the places with significant damage is the dollar general... teresa hazelwood did not want to go on camera but spoke with me about what it was like to be in her car during this tornado... "when i pulled into the parking lot i went to get chips and it was locked.

I turned around and there it was i ran back in my car and prayed god please help me and you can't tell me he didn't.

It lifted my car and i wouldn't be here if it wasn't for god."

No one was inside of the dollar general during the tornado...and no injuries have been reported throughout the town... mayor james tennyson says crews are working now to clear roads and it's going to be important for people to not wander around town... "there's so many people out looking that their making it hard for us to get out and do what we need to do.

Mayor tennyson also says right now the mayor has set up a command center at city hall...and crews are continuing to try and get power on tonight... live in tishomingo, kt




