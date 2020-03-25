Global  

I'll reopen the economy by Easter, says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump says he wants to reopen the US economy by Easter.

The president said he is aiming to ease pandemic restrictions by mid-April in an effort to urgently restart the country's struggling economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I think that would be a great thing for our country and we're all working very hard to make that a reality," Mr Trump said.

