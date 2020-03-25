Global  

Hunting coronavirus protein with the biggest supercomputer on Earth | Upscaled Mini

How many computers working together would you need to be faster than the world's best supercomputers?

This week, the distributing computing project Folding at Home found out.

Their software uses volunteer computers to analyze proteins, and once they turned their attention to the coronavirus, they saw a massive increase in new users.

For the moment,their network has become the fastest supercomputer on Earth.

Hopefully their results will help us understand the virus and better combat COVID-19.

If you're looking for another project to support, also consider Rosetta, which does similar protein analysis.

