Financial Focus: March 24, 2020

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Instacart, grocery delivery app, is looking to hire 300,000 people.

With fewer people traveling in the US gas prices are going down.

The average price per gallon of gas in Las Vegas is $2.70, per AAA.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.

