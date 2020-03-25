Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gun Stores Deemed Essential Businesses In Coronavirus Shutdown After Sheriff Threatens To Close Them

Gun Stores Deemed Essential Businesses In Coronavirus Shutdown After Sheriff Threatens To Close Them

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Gun Stores Deemed Essential Businesses In Coronavirus Shutdown After Sheriff Threatens To Close Them

Gun Stores Deemed Essential Businesses In Coronavirus Shutdown After Sheriff Threatens To Close Them

Gun stores in L.A.

County are deemed essential businesses under the county's safer-at-home order, according to the county counsel's office.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva early Tuesday threatened to close them for violating the local order.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoachMitch1911

Wakanda 5 Stripes Supporter G. MITCH - KAΨ RT @WISN12News: Liquor stores deemed essential businesses in Wisconsin https://t.co/H83EhVrxtw 7 minutes ago

MarthaR94546872

Red Cuervo RT @CBSLA: The LA County Sheriff's Department is suspending its effort to close gun stores during the statewide #coronavirus "stay-at-home"… 10 minutes ago

beldonstevens

Benjamin Eldon Stevens, Ph.D. (@🏡) RT @alfonslopeztena: Grocery stores were deemed essential businesses by Texas and federal govts. Their workers are risking their health but… 12 minutes ago

gwcunningham10

Gary Cunningham RT @TexasTribune: Grocery stores were deemed essential businesses by the state and federal government. But grocery workers in Texas aren’… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.